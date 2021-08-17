Derby County are ‘set to sign’ Phil Jagielka on a short-term contract today, with the Rams also ‘hopeful’ of signing Sam Baldock as per The Telegraph’s John Percy.

Derby County are set to bring in Jagielka, 39, following his release from Sheffield United at the end of last season.

The Englishman is a former England teammate of Rams boss Wayne Rooney’s and Percy says he’s set to sign a short-term deal with the crisis club today.

Also, Percy says Derby are hoping to sign Baldock, 32, who’s a free agent following his release from Reading this summer, with Colin Kazim-Richards set to undergo more tests to reveal the extent of his injury picked up in the Peterborough United defeat last weekend.

Percy tweeted yesterday:

Can Jagielka and Baldock play in Derby’s upcoming game v Hull City on Wednesday night?

Both can play should they be signed before lunchtime today, as per a previous report from Derbyshire Live.

The cut-off time is 12pm for any new signings to feature v Hull City tomorrow evening and so with Jagielka set to sign for the Rams today, expect that deal to be done before lunchtime so that Rooney has him available for the Hull clash.

That same report from Derbyshire Live also goes on to mention how Derby have been in touch with the EFL since Kazim-Richards’ injury, as they hope that the EFL will slightly ease the transfer restrictions placed upon the club should the striker’s injury prove severe.

It’s a desperate time for Derby County, but a win away at Hull City tomorrow would really give everyone a lift.