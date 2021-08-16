Fabrizio Romano says a deal is ‘complete’ between Fulham and Flamengo for Rodrigo Muniz.

Muniz, 20, has been closely linked with a move to Fulham this month.

The London club have been rivalling Middlesbrough for his signature but have seemingly been in ole position the whole time, and now Romano’s says the deal is ‘complete’ with Fulham paying £8million and Flamengo having a 25% sell-on clause as part of the deal:

Paperworks signed between Fulham and Flamengo for Rodrigo Muniz, deal completed. Muniz will join Fulham for €8m + 25% future sale percentage to Flamengo. ⚪️🇧🇷 #FulhamFC — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 16, 2021

The Brazilian striker then will become a really exciting signing for Fulham boss Marco Silva, with reports comparing this signing to his previous signing of Richarlison at Watford.

Silva brought Richarlison in and gave him the opportunity to become the player he is today – a key one for both Everton and Brazil.

Fulham have started the season positively under Silva – they drew their opening game v Middlesbrough but thumped Huddersfield Town 5-1 over the weekend, with a trip to Millwall to content on Tuesday night.

Muniz’s arrival now seems imminent following Romano’s update and they look to be getting him for a decent price, though that 25% sell-on fee might be a little worrying.

It’s a hefty sell-on fee for an unproven player and so it’s something of a risk for Fulham. Nevertheless it’s an exciting move for club and player.