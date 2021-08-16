Fulham manager Marco Silva says he’ll make a decision on whether Harrison Reed will feature v Millwall tomorrow, after the midfielder returned to training.

Silva got his first win as Fulham boss at the weekend, and what a win it was. His side travelled to West Yorkshire to face Huddersfield Town and won the game 5-1 after playing with 10 men for most of the second half.

The Whites return to action on Tuesday night when they face a Millwall side who’ve drawn their opening two games of the Championship season 1-1.

Also returning to action could be Reed – the 26-year-old has missed his side’s start to the season through injury but he’s since returned to training, and Silva could make him a late addition to the squad v Millwall:

Marco Silva 🗣️ "Harrison has started training with us, we'll decide if he'll be involved. TC and Knocks are still in the same situation."#MILFUL pic.twitter.com/72CcKPoitM — Fulham Football Club (@FulhamFC) August 16, 2021

Elsewhere, Silva also confirms that Anthony Knockaert and Terrence Kongolo remain sidelined.

Reed though will be a really positive addition to the side when he returns. Fans grew to love him during his loan spell in the promotion-winning 2019/20 season and Fulham then made his stay permanent.

Last season in the Premier League, Reed was again a consistent performer, featuring 31 times in the top flight after running into some minor injury problems at the end.

It remains to be seen whether he’ll play a part in what will be a tricky trip to The Den in midweek, and where he might fit into Silva’s line up with the Fulham boss having stuck with Josh Onomah in one of the holding roles, and Jean-Michael Seri and Tyrese Francois sharing the other.

Reed next to Onomah would no doubt be his strongest pairing when Reed reaches full fitness.