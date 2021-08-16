Nottingham Forest have offloaded midfielder Fouad Bachirou, who has completed a move to Cypriot side Omonia Nicosia.

After an injury-hit 2020/21 campaign, midfielder Fouad Bachirou has departed Nottingham Forest.

The 31-year-old midfielder made the move to the City Ground last summer, but saw him involvement limited after a host of injury problems.

This summer, Bachirou has been heavily linked with a move away, with a transfer to Cyprus beckoning. Now, the Comoros international’s move away from Forest has been confirmed, with Omonia Nicosia completing a deal.

Forest confirmed the deal on Monday afternoon, bringing in an end to Bachirou’s time in England.

The French-born midfielder managed only three appearances for Forest in his time with the club, making one appearance off the bench in the Championship.

Bachirou also appeared in an FA Cup clash with Swansea City and an EFL Cup tie with Barnsley.

Hamstring problems saw his action limited with Forest but now, he will be looking to kickstart his career back into action with Omonia.

Bachirou had previously impressed in stints with Scottish side Greenock Morton and Swedish pair FK Ostersunds and Malmo FF, but he was unable to replicate that success with Nottingham Forest.

What does this mean for Forest?

While Bachirou’s departure won’t have a significant effect on proceedings at the City Ground, it could be beneficial in Chris Hughton’s hunt for new signings.

His departure will free up some space in their wage bill, so it will be interesting to see if the Championship side can make any moves bfore the window closes in two weeks.