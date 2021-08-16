Former Derby County and Sheffield United man Jamie Ward has completed a move to non-league side Buxton, it has been confirmed.

Veteran forward Jamie Ward has been on the hunt for a new club following his departure from National League side Solihull Moors earlier this summer.

The 35-year-old is vastly experienced at Football League level but as he enters the twilight of his career, he has delved into non-league football.

Now, it has been confirmed that Ward has found a new club, joining Northern Premier League side Buxton.

The non-league side confirmed the deal for Ward on their official Twitter page last week, announcing that the forward has arrived on a free transfer.

Ward’s latest move sees him join the 13th club of his career, extending his playing days into a 16th season.

Ward’s career to date

After making his way through Aston Villa’s youth academy, Ward linked up with Sheffield United in 2009. He remained with the Blades for two-and-a-half years, netting 11 goals and laying on nine assists in 70 games.

He then left Bramall Lane to join Derby County, where he would stay from 2011 to 2015.

With the Rams, Ward managed 34 goals and 25 assists in 149 outings, becoming a firm favourite among the club’s supporters.

After leaving Pride Park, the former Northern Ireland international has since featured for Nottingham Forest, Burton Albion (loan), Cardiff City (loan), Charlton Athletic (loan) and Scunthorpe United, as well as most recent side Solihull.