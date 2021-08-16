Sheffield United have previously been linked with a loan move for Liverpool’s Harvey Elliott.

Elliott, 18, was linked with a loan move to Sheffield United in The Sun’s print edition of The Sun on Sunday (25.07.21, pg. 62).

The Englishman spent last season on loan with Blackburn Rovers in the Championship and he thoroughly impressed in his 41 league outings, with seven goals and 11 assists to his name.

What’s been reported so far?

Since returning to Liverpool, Elliott has played a part pre-season and featured in their opening game win over Norwich City at the weekend.

But probably most damning for Sheffield United in their pursuit of Elliott is some of Klopp’s comments on the youngster last week. Speaking after his side’s pre-season friendly with Athletic Club, the Reds manager said:

“We have obviously a new midfielder in our squad with Harvey Elliott. We wanted to have him more involved. And I think he made a big step in this pre-season.

“If Harvey stays fit then the football world can be really excited about that. I liked his performance today, I liked his performance and attitude during the pre-season. So, good for us, good for him.”

Are their any fresh reports on Elliott to Sheffield United?

Unfortunately for Blades fans, it seems like Elliott to Bramall Lane won’t be happening this summer.

There’s been no fresh updates on the potential move and the club has since been linked with a loan move for Manchester United’s Amad Diallo, suggesting that Slavisa Jokanovic has quickly turned his attention elsewhere with Elliott looking likely to stay at Anfield.