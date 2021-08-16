Merthyr Town have signed Morgan Clarke following his departure from Swansea City.

The non-league side have decided to hand the midfielder a contract for the 2021/22 season, as announced by their official club website.

Clarke, who is 18-years-old, was released by Swansea at the end of the last campaign and has since been a free agent.

He has been spending time on trial with Methyr over pre-season and has done enough to land himself a deal.

Read: Swansea City boss committed to keeping midfielder at the club

Their boss, Dean Clarke, has said: “Morgan is a talented individual who will add a lot of strength and depth to our midfield. He has bags of quality and pace which everyone has seen in pre-season.”

Career to date

Clarke joined Swansea at the age of 12 and rose up through the academy of the Championship side.

He has been a regular for the Swans at various youth levels over the past few years.

The midfielder penned a two-year scholarship deal a couple of seasons ago and was a key player for their Under-18s before making a few appearances on the bench for the Under-23s.

However, Swansea decided not to offer him a professional contract at the end of June and he has now moved on.

Read: Swansea City loan man from last season could still join Bournemouth in this transfer window

New club

Merthyr play their football in the Southern Football League are currently the home to former Bristol Rovers and Tranmere Rovers attacker Elliot Richards and ex-Newport County winger Ben Swallow.