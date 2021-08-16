Nottingham Forest defender Joe Worrall is in-demand this summer, with Southampton the latest club showing an interest, according to Nottinghamshire Live.

Nottingham Forest have started their 2021/22 Championship campaign poorly, with back to back losses against Coventry City and Bournemouth.

Both defeats saw Chris Hughton’s side line up without Worrall. The defender is currently out nursing an injury and won’t be back in contention until after their midweek game against Blackburn Rovers at the City Ground.

However, they may have to deal with Worrall’s absence longer term if he departs this summer.

The 24-year-old has been a target for Premier League side Burnley over recent windows, however the Clarets have been joined in their pursuit by West Ham United, Brentford Norwich City and Crystal Palace, with the most recently linked club being Southampton.

The Saints often dip down a division to sign players, with the likes of Che Adams, Nathan Redmond, and Adam Armstrong all having signed from Championship clubs.

Ralph Hassenhuttl’s side are in the market for a centre-back following the £15 million departure of Yannick Vestergaard to Leicester City, and they have identified Worrall as a potential replacement.

The report states that Forest are holding out for between £10 million and £12 million if they are to depart with the defender. Although Transfermarkt do claim his market value is just £3.6 million.

Nottingham Forest have started both league games this season with Scott McKenna as one of the two centre-halves. He has been paired with Loic Mbe Soh at Coventry and Tobias Figueiredo against Bournemouth respectively. Although Worrall is expected to come straight back into the starting eleven upon returning to full fitness.