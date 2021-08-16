Wigan Athletic’s former player and manager Gary Caldwell has been named as Newcastle United U23s boss on an interim basis.

Newcastle United have been on the hunt for a new U23s boss following the departure of Chris Hogg.

Hogg left the Magpies to link up with MK Dons, moving to Stadium:MK to become Liam Manning’s assistant manager.

Now, the Premier League side have confirmed the appointment of their new U23s boss, bringing in Gary Caldwell to take up the vacant role at St. James’ Park.

Newcastle confirmed the arrival of former Wigan Athletic man Caldwell on their official club website, bringing him in on an interim basis.

The 39-year-old returns to the North East club over 17 years after he left the club as a player. It is said he will remain with the club on a short-term basis while they search for a long-term successor.

Wigan Athletic success

After five years on the books with the Latics from 2010 to 2015, Caldwell was named as the club’s manager shortly after his retirement.

He won the League One title in his only full campaign in charge of the club. Overall, he finished with an average of 1.52 points per game before his departure in October 2019.

A new challenge

After stints with Chesterfield and Partick Thistle, Caldwell now takes up a new challenge with Newcastle, managing at youth level for the first time.

It will be interesting to see how the Scot fares as he takes up an interim role with their Premier League 2 side.