Hull City have allowed Thomas Mayer to leave and join SKU Amstetten, as announced by their official club website.

Hull City now have a space in their squad to bring in a new player.

Their transfer embargo means they need to abide a squad size restriction but they now have room to sign trialist Tom Huddlestone.

Hull Live have reported that Grant McCann’s side were waiting to offload Mayer before striking a deal to bring their former midfielder back to East Yorkshire on a permanent basis.

Deal on way?

Huddlestone, who is 34-years-old, has been on trial with Hull over the past few weeks and played in pre-season friendlies against Scunthorpe United and Manchester United Under-23s to build up his fitness.

He been a free agent since leaving Derby County at the end of the 2019/20 season.

Fans’ favourite

Huddlestone played for the Tigers from 2013 to 2017 and racked up 161 appearances for the club in all competitions.

He was a popular player among their fans and played a key role in Hull’s journey to the FA Cup final in his first season at the club.

The ex-Tottenham Hotspur man also helped the Yorkshire outfit win promotion to the Premier League in 2016 under Steve Bruce.

What next?

Hull will be looking to bounce back from their 3-0 defeat to QPR on Wednesday against Derby at the MKM Stadium.

The door has now opened for McCann to sign Huddlestone and it will be interesting to see if a deal gets finalised before then.