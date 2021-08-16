Hull City now have room in squad to sign Tom Huddlestone
Hull City have allowed Thomas Mayer to leave and join SKU Amstetten, as announced by their official club website.
Hull City now have a space in their squad to bring in a new player.
Their transfer embargo means they need to abide a squad size restriction but they now have room to sign trialist Tom Huddlestone.
Hull Live have reported that Grant McCann’s side were waiting to offload Mayer before striking a deal to bring their former midfielder back to East Yorkshire on a permanent basis.
Deal on way?
Huddlestone, who is 34-years-old, has been on trial with Hull over the past few weeks and played in pre-season friendlies against Scunthorpe United and Manchester United Under-23s to build up his fitness.
He been a free agent since leaving Derby County at the end of the 2019/20 season.
Fans’ favourite
Huddlestone played for the Tigers from 2013 to 2017 and racked up 161 appearances for the club in all competitions.
He was a popular player among their fans and played a key role in Hull’s journey to the FA Cup final in his first season at the club.
The ex-Tottenham Hotspur man also helped the Yorkshire outfit win promotion to the Premier League in 2016 under Steve Bruce.
What next?
Hull will be looking to bounce back from their 3-0 defeat to QPR on Wednesday against Derby at the MKM Stadium.
The door has now opened for McCann to sign Huddlestone and it will be interesting to see if a deal gets finalised before then.