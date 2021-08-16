Sheffield United goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale is keen to secure a move to Arsenal, according to journalist Alan Nixon on Twitter (see tweet below).

Sheff U. Ramsdale very keen to get this Arsenal move on. Pushing hard to get away. Clubs can’t sort a fee. And he wants to be in Premier. This one may escalate … — Alan Nixon (@reluctantnicko) August 16, 2021

Sheffield United’s number one wants to go back up to the Premier League but the two sides can’t agree a fee at the moment.

Arsenal are in need of another goalkeeper before the end of the transfer window as they look for someone to compete with Benrd Leno between the sticks.

Ramsdale, who is 23-years-old, spent last season in the top flight with the Blades before they were relegated to the second tier.

Read: Sheffield United keen on loan deal for Manchester United winger

Uncertain Blades future

He made the move to Bramall Lane last summer from AFC Bournemouth and has since made 44 appearances for the Yorkshire club in all competitions.

Ramsdale is a product of the Sheffield United academy and played twice for their first-team as a youngster before he was sold to Bournemouth in January 2017.

Arsenal have been sniffing around him for a while and Nixon claims he wants to go.

Read: Former Sheffield United striker Leon Clarke misses out on non-league move

Thoughts?

You can see why Arsenal want Ramsdale. He is a decent age, has experience of playing at the top level and has a massive point to prove in the Premier League.

Sheffield United will want to get as much money for him as possible from Arsenal and this is a transfer saga that could go down to the wire.

Slavisa Jokanovic might need to start looking for potential replacements as well just in case.