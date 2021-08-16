Sunderland have made their seventh signing of the summer today, with Nathan Broadhead joining on loan from Everton for the 2021/22 season.

Broadhead. 23, joins Sunderland on a season-long loan from Everton.

The Welshman ventures into his second loan experience after spending time with Burton Albion during the 2019/20 season and Black Cats fans are certainly excited to see him in action.

Lee Johnson after a slow start to the summer transfer window has now signed seven new faces either permanently or on loan, in Alex Pritchard, Corry Evans, Dennis Cirkin, Jacob Carney, Callum Doyle and Frederik Alves.

Broadhead’s arrival gives Johnson more depth in attack – Broadhead can play as a deep-lying striker or an out and out no.9.

Ross Stewart looks to be Johnson’s man up top and he’s not yet failed to deliver, though Broadhead’s arrival will give the Scot some healthy competition.

See what these Sunderland fans had to say on Twitter about the signing today:

