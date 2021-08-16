Blackburn Rovers are set to secure the loan signing of Liverpool ace Leighton Clarkson, according to reports.

Blackburn Rovers have been trusted with some highly-regarded Premier League talents in recent seasons.

The likes of Harvey Elliott, Taylor Harwood-Bellis and Jarrad Branthwaite all headed to Ewood Park on loan last season to pick up experience away from their parent clubs.

Now, it seems Tony Mowbray is to be trusted with another top talent, with Liverpool’s Leighton Clarkson set to join on loan.

As per the Liverpool Echo, the 19-year-old midfielder is set to join Rovers on a season-long loan deal.

Clarkson is said to have attracted interest from a number of other clubs, but it is Blackburn who look to have won the race for his signature.

The Championship side have been consistently linked with the Clitheroe-born defensive midfielder and now, it appears that a move is on the cards.

Clarkson’s career so far

Providing his loan move to Blackburn goes through as planned, this season will see the youngster given his first shot at consistent first-team football.

Clarkson has notched up three senior appearances for Liverpool, but much of his game time as come for their youth sides. He has featured 38 times and 23 times for their U18s and U23s respectively, also playing 12 times for the U19s in the UEFA Youth League.

Competition for a starting spot

Mainly operating as a defensive midfielder, Clarkson will have the likes of Lewis Travis and Jacob Davenport to compete with for a starting role.

Clarkson has featured slightly further forward as a central midfield on occasion, however. As it stands, Mowbray has Joe Rothwell, John Buckley and Bradley Johnson available in that role.

It will be interesting to see if the Liverpool prodigy can follow in Harvey Elliott’s footsteps and make a strong impression on loan with Blackburn as he looks to further his development away from Anfield.