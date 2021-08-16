Morgan Rogers, who has been linked with Nottingham Forest and Blackburn Rovers, has now emerged on Crystal Palace’s transfer radar.

Morgan Rogers’ impressive performances on loan with Lincoln City have not gone unnoticed.

The Manchester City prodigy thoroughly impressed with the Imps, seeing him attract Championship interest this summer. Second-tier pair Nottingham Forest and Blackburn Rovers have been said keen on the young winger this month.

However, Forest and Rovers could have a battle on their hands, with Premier League side Crystal Palace now linked.

As per the Daily Mail, Rogers has emerged on Patrick Vieira’s radar as he looks to bolster his Crystal Palace squad.

With Palace entering the fray, it seems the battle for Rogers’ services is hotting up. It will be interesting to see how the situation pans out in the final weeks of the window, with plenty of options available to him.

What does Rogers have to offer?

At just 19, Rogers is one of City’s top young talents for the future.

Operating as a right-footed player on the left-hand side, the Halesowen-born star looks to cut inside from the wing, often looking to unleash a shot from distance or slot through one of his teammates.

The Manchester City youngster is a quick and skilful dribbler, proving to be a nuisance for full-backs.

Starring with Lincoln

In his half-season stint on loan away from the Etihad, Rogers thoroughly impressed while on loan with the Imps.

He starred on the left-wing for Michael Appleton’s side, netting six goals and providing four assists in 28 games for the League One outfit.

Now, with the chance to test himself in a higher division a possibility, it awaits to be seen how his situation pans out.