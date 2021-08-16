Manchester United youngster Ethan Laird has joined Swansea City on a season-long loan.

Laird, 20, links up with Russell Martin at Swansea City after spending the last season on loan with his previous MK Dons side.

The defender will get his first taste of Championship experience with the Swans but they faced late competition for his signature from Blackpool.

Alan Nixon reported in The Sun on Sunday over the weekend (15.08.21) that Blackpool were hoping to hijack Laird’s move to Swansea, but the Seasiders miss out on this one.

Does Critchley need any more signings?

Blackpool have made some keen signings since their promotion from League One but defensively, they look as though they could do with one or two more faces.

Callum Connolly joined over summer and has since started every competitive match for his new side this season, occupying the right-back spot.

But he remains the only real option for Critchley in that position. Laird would’ve given the Blackpool boss some much-needed cover in that spot and he would’ve offered some different too, having played more of a wing-back than a full-back role under Martin at MK Dons last season.

It remains to be seen whether Critchley will look to bring in a few more signings before the closure of the summer transfer window at the end of this month – the Seasiders operate on a tighter budget to many in the second-tier but after their start to the season (a point at Bristol City and a home defeat to Cardiff City), extra additions might be needed.

Up next for Blackpool is a home fixture v Coventry City on Tuesday evening.