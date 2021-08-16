Aston Villa youngster Brad Young is set to complete a loan move to Carlisle United, according to Football Insider.

Aston Villa’s 18-year-old striker Jack Young has been putting in a number of impressive performances for the Premier League club’s youth sides.

After managing 24 goals and seven assists in 43 games for the U18s, Young has netted four and laid on two assists in 11 outings for the U23s. His 2021/22 campaign has got off to a strong start too, scoring twice in a 5-2 win over Nottingham Forest’s U23s.

Now, it has been claimed Carlisle United are on the brink of securing a loan deal for the Villa prodigy.

As per a report from Football Insider, Young is undergoing a medical with the League Two side ahead of a season-long loan move.

Both clubs have reached an agreement over the temporary switch, so Carlisle fans will be hoping the final touches can be put on a deal.

Carlisle’s current striker options

Bringing Young in could prove to be an exciting acquisition for Beech and co.

He will be competing with the likes of Tristan Abrahams, Manasse Mampala and Lewis Alessandra for a starting spot with Carlisle United, so it will be interesting to see if he can make his way into the starting 11.

Up next for Carlisle

After last weekend’s 2-1 victory over Swindon Town, the Cumbrians face Port Vale on Tuesday evening.

While Carlisle are undefeated in their opening two games, Port Vale are without a win so far, so it will be interesting to see how the midweek clash pans out.