Middlesbrough are interested in Sporting Lisbon striker Andraz Sporar, according to Sport Witness.

Middlesbrough are in the market to sign a striker or two this summer and have identified Sporar as a potential target.

The 27-year-old looks to be seen as surplus to requirements at Sporting, with the Slovenian having departed on loan to Braga in the latter half of last season. During the loan spell, he played 16 times and scored three goals.

At present Middlesbrough have just two senior strikers at their disposal. New signing Uche Ikpeazu got a goal and an assist in his second appearance for the club on Saturday, but there are question marks surrounding the future of Chuba Akpom, who looks to be on his way out at the Riverside.

Youngster Josh Coburn has been given chances from the bench since making the step up from the academy but Boro boss Neil Warnock wants to sign a couple if possible rather than relying on the 18-year-old.

The report states that signing for Middlesbrough is a ‘possible destiny’ for the 28-time Slovenia international. Sporting have received a bid of €5 million from Netherlands Eredivisie giants Feyenoord, although the Portuguese Primeira Liga champions are holding out for between €6 million and €6.5 million.

In the past, fellow Championship side Bristol City were linked with a move for Sporar. Two years ago the Robins were considering a swoop for the player, when he plied his trade at Slovan Bratislava in his native Slovenia. In 53 games for Slovan Bratislava he scored a total of 44 goals.