Tommie Hoban has retired from professional football at 27, as confirmed on Crewe Alexandra’s official club website.

Crewe Alexandra moved to bring centre-back Tommie Hoban back to England earlier this summer following his departure from Scottish Premiership outfit Aberdeen.

The 27-year-old had been with the club since 2020, joining on a permanent basis after a short stint on loan at Pittodrie.

However, just a matter of months after his move to Crewe, it has been confirmed that Hoban has decided to retire.

Crewe Alexandra boss David Artell revealed the news on Monday, with the League One side confirming Hoban’s retirement on their official club website.

Speaking about the Irishman’s decision to bring an end to his career, Artell stated defender had made the decision three days before their season-opening clash with Cheltenham Town.

Here’s what he had to say on the matter:

“I had a text off Tommie on the Wednesday before the Cheltenham game, he said he didn’t feel quite right, but it was a pleasant message. I gave him a ring and he just told me that he was retiring over the phone and I haven’t seen him since.

“That’s the long and the short of it. The contract situation has been getting sorted over this last week and unfortunately, Tommie has decided to retire.”

Hoban’s career

The Walthamstow-born centre-back spent much of his career in the Championship, making his way through Watford’s youth academy.

Hoban played 58 times for the Hornets’ senior side, chipping in with two goals and one assist.

The former Irish youth international also spent a season on loan with Blackburn Rovers, playing 16 times for the Ewood Park outfit during the 2016/17 campaign.

Across his two spells with Aberdeen, the defender managed 53 appearances for the Scottish club.

Crewe’s defensive options

With Hoban retiring, Artell has Donervon Daniels, Terrell Thomas, Luke Offord and Billy Sass-Davies available as options at the heart of defence.

17-year-old Zac Williams is also an option at centre-back.