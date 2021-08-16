Lyle Taylor, who has been linked with a move to Birmingham City, has moved to dismiss speculation regarding his future at Nottingham Forest.

The Nottingham Forest forward was mentioned as a potential target for Championship rivals Birmingham City earlier this month.

Lee Bowyer, who Taylor worked with at Charlton Athletic, is in the market for a new man up front, with the Montserrat international said to be on his radar.

However, amid the links with a move to St. Andrew’s, Taylor has now moved to dismiss the links with a move away from the City Ground.

As quoted by Nottinghamshire Live, Taylor has insisted that he is happy with Nottingham Forest, adding that the possibility of a move away hasn’t crossed his mind.

Here’s what he had to say on the matter:

“It makes no difference, at the end of the day. I’m here to play football. I came to Nottingham Forest to play football.

“I’m playing football for Nottingham Forest right now, so as it stands, I have the shirt. It’s up to me to keep that shirt.

“I’ve not thought about moving anywhere else. I’m happy living here. I just want to play.”

With Taylor playing down the chances of a move away from Forest, it will be interesting to see how Birmingham City’s hunt for a new striker pans out as we enter the final fortnight of the summer transfer window.

Goalscoring start to the season

Taylor opened his account for the 2021/22 campaign in Nottingham Forest’s opening game. He found the back of the net against Coventry City but was unable to help them to a win, falling 2-1 to Mark Robins’s side.

He started on Saturday as well, playing 76 minutes in Forest’s defeat to Bournemouth.

Birmingham’s attacking options

After letting Sam Cosgrove leave on loan for Shrewsbury Town, Bowyer has three main options at striker.

Lukas Jutkiewicz, Scott Hogan and Chuks Aneke are all available up top, so a fourth option could be wise for the Blues.