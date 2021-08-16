Swansea City are yet to receive a bid from Middlesbrough for in-demand defender Jake Bidwell, according to Wales Online.

Swansea City are eyeing a move for Sheffield United Max Lowe, which would in turn free up a move away from the Liberty Stadium for Jake Bidwell.

The 28-year-old has started the Swans’ first two games of the Championship campaign, however, they are looking to bolster their defensive options. After falling just short of promotion last time out, they are hoping to go one better and bounce back to the Premier League, and their pursuit of Max Lowe certainly shows intent.

Middlesbrough allowed youngster Hayden Coulson to join League One Ipswich Town on loan earlier in the window. Therefore, he is looking for a replacement at left-back to provide competition for Marc Bola.

They signed Lee Peltier this summer, who could fill in there if needed, as could right-backs Djed Spence and Anfernee Dijksteel. Attacking midfielder Marcus Tavernier even filled in there in pre-season. But Boro boss Neil Warnock is looking for a natural left-sided defender and so Bidwell fits the bill.

If Middlesbrough hope to sign the England youth international, reports suggest they would have to part with £2.5 million. However, Wales Online state that no concrete bids or approach has been made as of yet. Although that could all change between now and the closing of the window.

Thoughts

Bidwell has spent the last 10 years of his footballing career playing in the EFL. Plying his trade with Brentford, Queens Park Rangers and Swansea. He has experience playing at this level and would be a welcome addition to the Middlesbrough ranks.

However, £2.5 million may be a little excessive for Middlesbrough’s liking, especially given that Bola will be first-choice.