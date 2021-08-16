Sheffield United are keen on Manchester United winger Amad Diallo, according to talkSPORT reporter Alex Crook on Twitter (see tweet below).

Understand #MUFC winger Amad Diallo is wanted by #SUFC my @talkSPORT colleague @AlanBiggs1 tells me he has been on their list of targets dating back to last season. — Alex Crook ⚽️🎙 (@alex_crook) August 16, 2021

Sheffield United are interested in bringing the youngster to Bramall Lane on loan.

Diallo, who is 19-years-old, is being tipped for a bright future at Manchester United.

The Red Devils have a decision to make on his immediate future though with the Blades keen to bring him to the Championship.

Slavisa Jokanovic’s side have made a slow start to the new season with a loss and a draw and haven’t scored yet.

Rising star

They have identified Diallo as someone to give them more competition and depth in forward areas.

The teenager only moved to Manchester United in October last year and has made eight appearances for their first-team in all competitions this then.

He had previously risen up through the youth ranks at Atalanta and played five times for the Serie A side at senior level.

Thoughts?

Sheffield United have had a quiet transfer window so far and could do with freshening it up with a few new signings before the end of the transfer window.

Diallo would be a coup for the Blades and would give them something different going forward.

It would be a slight surprise to see Manchester United loan him to a Championship club.

Nevertheless, he would be guaranteed plenty of game time with Sheffied United which could tempt the Premier League giants in letting him cross the Pennines.