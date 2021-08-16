Blackburn Rovers continued their decent start to the campaign with a 1-1 draw against Millwall on Saturday afternoon.

Ben Brereton Diaz’s equaliser cancelled out Jed Wallace’s 64th-minute striker to ensure Blackburn Rovers returned to Ewood Park with an even share of the points.

The attention will now turn to their Wednesday night clash with Nottingham Forest, who have lost both of their opening games 2-1 against Coventry City and Bournemouth. Here, we look at Rovers’ week ahead with Mowbray also eyeing some transfer activity:

Hunting a new talisman

After losing key striker Adam Armstrong to Southampton, Blackburn Rovers are in the market for a new striker.

Saints ace Michael Obafemi has been heavily linked with a move to the Ewood Park outfit, but Blackburn aren’t the only side keen. Bournemouth and Fulham are also said keen, but Obafemi is taking his time over a decision.

With Rovers determined to replace Armstrong and Obafemi one of their main targets, it will be interesting to see if we see movement this week.

Liverpool lad inbound?

At the weekend, The Sun reporter Alan Nixon hinted that an unnamed Liverpool player could be joining Blackburn Rovers today (Monday).

Confirmation of a deal is yet to emerge, so it awaits to be seen if there is a development regarding Blackburn’s pursuit of the unnamed player before the end of the week.

Earlier this summer, Liverpool prodigy Leighton Clarkson was linked with a switch to Ewood Park, so it will be interesting to see if it is the 19-year-old who links up with Mowbray’s men.

Nottingham Forest test

On Wednesday night, Rovers travel to the City Ground to face Chris Hughton’s Nottingham Forest.

Blackburn will be looking to maintain their undefeated start to the campaign, while Hughton will be determined to bounce back from consecutive losses in front of the Forest faithful.

After that, Blackburn host promotion contenders West Brom at Ewood Park at the weekend, who sit in 4th place ahead of their Wednesday night tie with Sheffield United.