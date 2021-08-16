Sheffield Wednesday picked up their first win of the League One season with a 2-0 victory at home to Doncaster Rovers over the weekend.

Sheffield Wednesday boss Darren Moore watched his Owls side overcome his former Rovers side at Hillsborough on Saturday.

It’s a win that leaves Sheffield Wednesday in 6th-place of the table after the opening two games of the campaign – here we look at the week ahead for the Owls:

Any news of the transfer front?

Moore suggested over the weekend that his summer transfer business could be concluded for the time being. He’s managed to bring in 13 new faces and told The Star about how now is the time to start working with the team he’s got.

But there could be one or two more outgoings before the end of the month – Liam Palmer has been linked with Nottingham Forest of late and Moore says he not surprised’ to see Championship teams looking at the full-back, but showed no indication of selling:

“There has been no contact,” Moore told Yorkshire Live. “I can understand the interest, Liam is a good player. We’re really pleased to have him here.

“He’s committed to us and certainly we’re hoping to continue what he’s doing.”

Players returning from injury?

The two big absentees for Sheffield Wednesday at the moment are Josh Windass and Callum Paterson. Speaking to Yorkshire Live about Windass’ situation Moore gave no indication of when he might be fit again, though an October return date has previously been suggested.

As for Paterson, he should be back a bit sooner following his head injury v Charlton Athletic earlier in the month, Moore told Yorkshire Live about his situation:

“He’s under a protocol over the last few days where he doesn’t have any reactions. We will give him every opportunity. We will wait and see how he is tomorrow.”

Fleetwood test

The Owls welcome Fleetwood Town on Tuesday evening. Simon Grayson’s side have endured a tough start to the season having lost their two opening games and for the Owls, in front of their ever-passionate supporters, it’s a huge chance to claim another vital three points.

Moore will be gunning to see his side claim the win against an opponent he’d be expecting his side to beat – it’ll be a real test of character for Sheffield Wednesday.