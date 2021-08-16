Peterborough United have always been a team that has prospered from a threatening attacking line-up.

Peterborough fans have seen their side churn out players such as Dwight Gayle, Britt Assombalonga, Jack Marriot and Ivan Toney.

These strikers have gone on to other clubs, The Posh profiting from buying them cheaply and selling for a huge fee.

Currently occupying that description, alongside Jonson Clarke-Harris, is Siriki Dembele.

Who is Siriki Dembele?

Siriki Dembele is the brother of the highly-regarded, much-hyped Celtic propect Karamoko Dembele.

He’s been on the books at the London Road outfit since being snapped up from Grimsby Town in July 2018. Prior to that he was at Dundee United, Ayr United and the Nike Academy.

The right-sided winger has made 123 appearances in total for Peterborough since arriving at the club. Last season he was on fire for The Posh, scoring 11 goals and laying on 12 assists in 42 League One appearances.

So far this season, Dembele has featured in one game, scoring against Derby County in a 2-1 win on Saturday.

Barry Fry on Dembele situation at Peterborough

Throughout his career in football, Barry Fry has always been outspoken. That hasn’t changed in regard to his stance on Siriki Dembele at Peterborough United.

As per the Peterborough Telegraph, Fry has confirmed that there have been no bids for the right-sided attacker, nor have there been any enquiries for him.

He adds “I hope it stays that way,” before continuing by expanding strongly on this line of thought.

Typical of his outspoken attitude, Fry then states: “If we sell Siriki then it would be footballing suicide as we would have no time to get a replacement in.”

Thoughts?

Peterborough are two games into a very tough, 46-game campaign in the Sky Bet Championship.

As Fry says in the above-linked article, Peterborough are going to be a better team with Siriki Dembele this season than they would be without him.

Selling a player with the skill-set such as he has would be a disaster if they don’t have a suitable backup/replacement in mind.