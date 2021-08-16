Leeds United have been linked with Huddersfield Town’s young midfielder Lewis O’Brien for a while now.

Leeds United’s interest might have been there a while but there has been no concrete movement towards a deal.

The Daily Star tipped United to be coming back in for the Terriers starlet but that move is yet to materialise.

This backstory has been building and local reporter Graham Smyth of the Yorkshire Evening Post has confirmed that O’Brien is “a player Leeds actually like.”

Sun man Nixon ‘doubts’ on stalling move

With the ‘interest’ in Terriers ace O’Brien seemingly at a standstill, Sun reporter Alan Nixon reveals his doubts over a deal on Twitter.

These doubts come in replies to questions set by him from two of his followers. First, is this one:

It should not have taken this long. The fee isn’t stupid. So either Leeds don’t really rate the lad or they are counting the pennies. https://t.co/Dll7RKVrH0 — Alan Nixon (@reluctantnicko) August 16, 2021

Here Nixon comments that the fee wanted by Huddersfield Town isn’t stupidly high and he questions whether Leeds United rate O’Brien that highly or whether they don’t see it as a deal of value to them.

Secondly, Nixon’s doubts resurface in his comment about whether United have gone back in with a new bid to meet Huddersfield Town’s valuation:

Not at this point https://t.co/IN9jM65arI — Alan Nixon (@reluctantnicko) August 16, 2021

Thoughts?

Leeds United do need midfield reinforcements – that much was clear from the way Manchester United tore them apart on Saturday.

Huddersfield Town youngster O’Brien would fit their game plan perfectly. His high-energy, high-pressing style is just what has been cultivated at the John Smith’s Stadium.

Town could do with keeping him and the energy he brings for their own campaign. However, he hasn’t featured in their opening brace of games.

Whilst there might be interest, whilst there might be need, Nixon does have his doubts about the way this has all progressed.