Released QPR midfielder Tom Carroll is ‘closing in’ on a free move to Ipswich Town, reports TWTD.

Carroll, 29, was let go by QPR this summer after just one season back at the west London club.

The midfielder re-joined the R’s following his Swansea City release last summer. He went on to feature 22 times in the Championship and actually proved an under-rated name among QPR fans during his second showing at the club.

But he picked up a serious knee injury which ruled him out of the second half of the season, before turning down the offer of a new contract.

Since, Carroll has been in training with the likes of Derby County but TWTD now report that his potential move to Ipswich is ‘well-developed’ and that he could be announced as a Tractor Boy as soon as today.

Super sweet 16

Should Carroll join, he’d become Ipswich’s 16th signing of the summer so far.

Cook and Ipswich Town headed by their new owners have dominated the League One transfer market this summer but on the pitch, it looks as though a little bit of gelling time might be needed.

The Tractor Boys drew their opening game of the League One season with Morecambe before losing to Newport County in the Carabao Cup, losing away at Burton Albion in the league over the weekend.

Carroll will bring a good dose of higher-level experience to the Town midfield and if he can keep his previous injuries under wraps then he should be a really shrewd signing for Cook.