Middlesbrough manager Neil Warnock has spoken out to The Northern Echo about defender Djed Spence, revealing talks with the player have seriously benefitted him.

Middlesbrough were previously willing to listen to offers for Spence, although rumours have gone quiet in recent weeks. Despite this there were still question marks surrounding the 21-year-old’s future.

The likes of Wolves, Everton, Rangers, and Tottenham Hotspur have been linked in the past, although nothing came to fruition.

An injury-hit Middlesbrough meant Spence was deployed on the right wing in their recent victory over Bristol City. The youngster prefers to play as a right-back or right wing-back, but gave a solid account of himself against the Robins.

Manager Neil Warnock revealed he has held talks with the player recently and he has been impressed with him ever since.

“I think I’ll leave the judgement for a few weeks. I had a chat with him last week and I’ve seen a big change in him this week,” he said.

“I’ve been pleased with him. Now, whether he can maintain that.

“He knows what I think about him. How far Djed Spence can go is in Djed Spence’s head.”

He went on to say that he has underperformed on occasion, yet his attitude has certainly improved since their discussion.

“He hasn’t been as good as he should have been in that respect. So let’s hope that talk has done well because I thought he was super today (against Bristol City).

“He’s been first out training, all sorts has changed this week and that’s the way he’s got to be. He can’t be like he has been.

“I hope the talk has worked well. We’ll find out in a couple of weeks.”

Spence played in place of the injured Marcus Tavernier and Duncan Watmore against Nigel Pearson’s side. Middlesbrough face Queens Park Rangers on Wednesday evening and the duo are expected to miss out again. Spence is expected to fill in at right wing again, where he will be hoping to build upon Saturday’s performance.

Thoughts

Djed Spence has been incredibly hit and miss in his relatively short Middlesbrough career. After breaking into the team under Jonathan Woodgate he showed flashes of brilliance, yet his form has stagnated under Warnock.

The Veteran boss is definitely the sort of manager to tell it how it is and he will aim to get the best out of Spence. It sounds as though the talks were positive and the versatile defender has took onboard Warnock’s comments. This can only be a good thing for all parties.