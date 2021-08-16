Bournemouth suffered relegation the season before last. Unlike fellow relegated sides Watford and Norwich City, they did not go straight back up.

Bournemouth instead fought a Championship campaign which saw them hit the play-offs but get knocked out at the first stage.

It is a new hand at the helm for the Cherries. Jonathan Woodgate has gone, to be replaced by ex-Fulham manager Scott Parker.

Parker has overseen the arrival of ex-Brentford man Emiliano Marcondes and the loan signing of Leeds United youngster Leif Davis.

Bournemouth are also said to be in the market for other loan signings with Sum man Alan Nixon linking them to Manchester City youngster, Morgan Rogers:

Bournemouth. Also in the queue for young Rogers at Man City. Top prospect who could step up to Championship. Loan decision shortly. Many takers. — Alan Nixon (@reluctantnicko) August 16, 2021

Morgan Rogers – Who is the City prospect?

Rogers began his journey in football at West Bromwich Albion, progressing through the ranks before being snapped up by Premier League champions City in August 2019.

His goal-scoring record at The Hawthorns saw him score 19 goals and provide 11 assists in 45 appearances for the Baggies youth sides.

Rogers has scored regularly at all youth levels for the Citizens with nine goals and five assists across 37 appearances for the Under-19s and Under-23s.

The young winger has spent time out at Lincoln City, a half-season loan between January-May this year. His time at Sincil Bank saw him score six goals and four assists in 28 appearances.

Thoughts?

Manchester City are stacked as a football outfit, evidence of that came from their $1billion dollar side that lost to Spurs yesterday.

Rogers has goals in him, that much can be seen from his past record. Goals can also be seen from his time at Lincoln City last season.

As Nixon points out, Manchester City are set to make a decision soon on Rogers’ future with a loan out of The Etihad expected.

Bournemouth are not the only side interested so it will be interesting to see who wins the race to snap him up for the season.