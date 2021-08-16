Sunderland continued their winning start to the new season with another 2-1 win over MK Dons at the weekend.

The Black Cats beat Wigan Athletic by the same scoreline on the opening day and Port Vale by the same scoreline in the Carabao Cup last week.

It makes for a winning start to Lee Johnson’s first full season in charge of Sunderland and here we look ahead to what we could see unfold at the club this week:

Broadhead-ing to Sunderland?

Emerging reports claim that Everton midfielder Nathan Broadhead has signed a season-long loan deal with Sunderland.

The Welshman made his Premier League debut for the Toffees last season having spent time on loan with Burton Albion during the 2019/20 campaign.

Having signed a new two-year deal with Everton last month, Broadhead could this week be announced as Sunderland’s latest recruit.

Jebbison deal to fall through?

Sunderland target Daniel Jebbison could cost up to £1million for a season-long loan from Sheffield United.

The 18-year-old who burst into the scene at the end of the last Premier League campaign has been linked with a loan switch to the Stadium of Light but that move seems to have hit a snag after it was reported that the Blades want £1million to loan him out this season.

Given how stringent Sunderland have been this summer, we could likely see this deal fall through.

Burton test

Burton Albion welcomed Sunderland to the Pirelli Stadium tomorrow night.

It’s another tricky League One outing for the Black Cats, with Johnson’s side currently in 3rd and Jimmy-Floyd Hasselbaink’s Burton in 4th after they too have won their opening two League One fixtures.

A win could really put the wind in Sunderland’s sails, with the visit of AFC Wimbledon to contend at the weekend.