Charlton Athletic are expected to utilise the loan market before the end of the transfer window.

Charlton Athletic are in the hunt for new players over the next couple of weeks, as per a report by London News Online.

The Addicks have made six signings so far this summer but only one loan slot has been filled so far with Akin Famewo.

Nigel Adkins’ side have picked up just a single points out of their opening two games of the season.

Loan market

Charlton delved into the loan market last season to bring in the likes of Famewo, Jayden Stockley, Ian Maatsen, Liam Millar, Matt Smith and Dylan Levitt.

The London side are a decent proposition for clubs in the Championship and Premier League looking to send players away to get more experience and game time.

They have a small squad at the moment so can guarantee potential signings a lot of minutes.

What next for Charlton

The Addicks take on MK Dons away tomorrow night and will be looking to get their first win of the new season.

The Dons will be a tough test for Adkins’ side as they have a new manager in Liam Manning who is eager to impress.

New signing Charlie Kirk is in line to make his debut for Charlton after sitting out against Oxford United. He could have some new additions following him in through the entrance door soon with the club looking at potential loan acquisitions.