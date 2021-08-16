Nottingham Forest are interested in Manchester City winger Morgan Rogers.

Nottingham Forest hold a ‘definite interest’ in the Premier League youngster, according to journalist Alan Nixon on Twitter (see tweet below).

However, the Reds could face competition from elsewhere to land him before the end of the transfer window.

The Athletic reporter Paul Taylor says the attacker was at Forest’s game on Saturday.

Competition for his signature

Rogers, who is 19-years-old, impressed on loan at Lincoln City last season.

The England youth international scored six goals in 28 games in all competitions to help the Imps get to the Play-Off final.

Blackburn Rovers have also been credited with an interest him in over recent times, as per a report by Lancashire Live.

Career to date

Rogers rose up through the youth ranks at West Bromwich Albion and played once for their first-team in an FA Cup game against Brighton and Hove Albion in 2019.

He was then snapped up by Manchester City and has since been a regular for their development squad.

The teenager was given the green light to leave on loan at Lincoln last term and grasped that opportunity with both hands.

Nottingham Forest are now keen to lure him to the City Ground to boost their attacking options but will need to see off competition from elsewhere to get him, with Blackburn mentioned as another potential suitor.