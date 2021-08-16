Charlton Athletic will be looking to bounce back from their 2-1 defeat to Oxford United on Saturday.

Charlton Athletic have only one point under their belts from the opening two games of the season.

Nevertheless, they have the opportunity to react games coming up against MK Dons (Tuesday) and Wigan Athletic (Saturday).

Here is a look at the week ahead for the Addicks-

New signings

Charlton are in the hunt for more signings before the end of the transfer window. Nigel Adkins has signalled their desire to bring in some more additions and it will be interesting to see if any developments are made this week.

The League One side have made six new additions over the summer but are still a bit light in certain areas, particularly in attack and will want to address that sooner rather than later.

Charlie Kirk debut?

Charlton’s latest arrival was nowhere to be seen on Saturday but will be part of the squad against MK Dons on Tuesday.

Adkins has said, as per London News Online: “He’s trained yesterday with the players. He’s trained this morning with the sports science teams. He’ll be back involved on Monday. He’ll travel with us on Tuesday and I’ll expect him to be in the squad on Tuesday.”

Kirk is an exciting addition for the Addicks and their fans will be intrigued to see how he gets on.

MK Dons test

MK Dons have a new boss in Liam Manning and he arrives in Buckinghamshire as an unknown quantity.

The 35-year-old has worked in the academies at Ipswich Town, West Ham United and New York City and was manager of Belgian second tier side Lommel before leaving for the Dons.

They lost 2-1 to Sunderland on Saturday and will be eager to bounce back against Charlton.