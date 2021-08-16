Preston North End are scouring the market as they hunt for a new striker.

Preston North End are ‘trying all over’ for a new forward, according to journalist Alan Nixon on Twitter (see tweet below).

Trying all over for a striker … https://t.co/sb0U1GJRpE — Alan Nixon (@reluctantnicko) August 15, 2021

The Lilywhites have made a poor start to the new season and are keen to bring in an attacker to bolster their frontline.

Frankie McAvoy’s side were thumped 4-1 at home by Hull City on the opening day of the season and lost 2-1 to Reading away on Saturday.

They currently have Ched Evans and Emil Riis Jakobsen as their main forward options and appear to want more firepower up the top of the pitch.

Business so far

Preston have delved into the transfer market this summer to bring in the likes of Jamie Thomas, Izzy Brown, Liam Lindsay and Daniel Iverson and have been one of the more quiet Championship clubs in this transfer window.

It has been a tough market for many sides but bringing in a new striker would give them a boost after a difficult start to the new campaign.

What next?

Preston have Huddersfield Town away tomorrow and that is an opportunity to pick up their first point(s) of the season.

The Terriers drew the opening day against Derby County at Pride Park before they were battered 5-1 at home by Fulham on Saturday.

McAvoy’s side were disappointed to leave Reading with nothing last time out and will be desperate to pick up something in Yorkshire tomorrow night.

They then have Peterborough United at Deepdale on Saturday.