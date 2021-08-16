Barnsley have made a solid start to life under new boss Markus Schopp.

The Tykes narrowly beat Coventry City 1-0 at Oakwell on Saturday to secure their first win of the season.

They drew 1-1 away to Cardiff City on the opening day so have four points under their belts already.

Here is a look at the week ahead for Barnsley-

Left-back signing?

Barnsley are said to be looking at bringing in another left-back before the end of the transfer window, as per a report by the Barnsley Chronicle.

The Yorkshire side want some competition and depth in that position for Ben Williams and it will be interesting to see if they make some developments on that this week.

Midfielder addition?

Schopp could also look to inject some more experience into his midfield department with another signing.

They have some talented young players in the middle of the park such as Callum Styles, Romal Palmer, Herbie Kane and Josh Benson.

However, Alex Mowatt’s summer departure to West Bromwich Albion still leaves a void there and another acquisition would help fill it.

Luton Town clash

Barnsley are back in action tomorrow night on home soil against Luton and have a chance to get back-to-back wins.

The Hatters travel to Yorkshire on the back of their 3-2 loss to West Brom and will be a tough test for the hosts.

They won 3-0 in their opening game against Peterborough United so can score goals.