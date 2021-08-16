Derby County could be set for a transfer windfall if former player Will Hughes seals a move to Crystal Palace, reports Derbyshire Live.

Hughes, 26, could be leaving Watford this month after four seasons at Vicarage Road.

The Englishman enters into his fifth season at the club but is yet to feature for Xisco Munoz’s side in the Premier League amid ongoing uncertainty about his future.

Reports from Daily Mail have claimed that Crystal Palace are in talks to sign the midfielder after he rejected the offer of a new contract from Watford – his current deal expires next summer.

But Derbyshire Live now report that Derby County have a 15% sell-on fee regarding Hughes, meaning that, should Hughes leave Watford for Palace then the Rams will receive 15% of whatever price the Eagles pay for Hughes.

It’d be a much-needed windfall for Derby County. The crisis club continue to dominate EFL headlines as Wayne Rooney does his best to galvanise what he has of a side.

Derby drew their opening game of the season v Huddersfield Town and lost over the weekend to Peterborough United, who scored two injury time goals to seal a comeback win.

But Hughes, who was a fan favourite at Pride Park some five or so years ago could be about to hand the Rams a timely cash boost should he seal a move to Selhurst Park this month.