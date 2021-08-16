Nottingham Forest have lodged a transfer offer for Reading’s Tom Holmes, but the 21-year-old is ‘keen’ to sign a new deal with the Royals.

Holmes has been linked alongside Reading midfielder Josh Laurent with a move to Nottingham Forest.

Football Insider reported over the weekend that the centre-back was subject to a bid from Chris Hughton’s side, claiming that Forest had made a £1.5million offer.

But Berkshire Live claims that the offer is ‘not as high as that’, going on to mention how Holmes – whose contract with the Berkshire club expires next summer – is keen on signing a new deal with the club.

Holmes is a graduate of the Reading youth academy. He made his league debut for the club in the 2017/18 season but would properly break into the first-team last time round under Veljko Paunovic, featuring 39 times in the Championship.

At 21-years-old as well, Holmes looks to have a lot of potential and it’s unsurprising to see interest emerging in signing him, though links to Forest could be seen as something of a sideways step at this point in time.

The Reds endured a tough season under Hughton last time round and are currently one of two teams in the Championship (Preston being the other) who’ve lost their opening two Championship fixtures.

But Forest have been linked with a number of potentially exciting signings recently in Holmes and Laurent too and if they can pull them off under new CEO Dane Murphy then it’ll certainly be a step in the right direction for them.

Holmes’ contract situation at Reading could play the deciding factor in this potential move tough – Reading won’t want to lose him for free next summer and if Holmes really does want to pen a new deal, then the Royals should make that a priority.