Manchester United midfielder Dylan Levitt has been ‘looked at’ by Blackburn Rovers previously, the Lancashire Telegraph has revealed.

Blackburn Rovers have considered handing the youngster a Championship move in the past.

Levitt, who is 20-years-old, could be available right now for loan with him still at Manchester United.

He spent the first-half of last season at Charlton Athletic before heading to Istra in Croatia for the second.

Could he remerge on Blackburn’s radar?

There is no doubt that Blackburn could do with some more bodies in their squad before the end of the transfer window.

Manchester United could allow him to leave on loan again if the right club came in and he would give Tony Mowbray more competition and depth in the middle of the park.

Career to date

Levitt has risen up through the academy at Manchester United and has been a key player for their youth sides over the past few years.

He has played once for their first-team so far in his career and that appearance came in a Europa League game against Astana in 2019.

Loan spells

Levitt joined Charlton in September last year but struggled to make an impact with the League One side. He played just five times before he was recalled by United in January.

He then moved to Istra and used his time abroad to catch the eye of Wales boss Rob Page, who selected him for his squad for the Euros this summer.

It will be interesting to see if Levitt goes out on loan again this season and whether Blackburn could reignite their interest.