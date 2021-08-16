Sunderland have agreed a deal to sign Everton winger Nathan Broadhead on a season-long loan, according to a report by Football Insider.

Sunderland have made a breakthrough in their pursuit of the Premier League man and are expected to wrap up a deal over the coming days.

Broadhead, who is 23-years-old, is set to undergo a medical with the Black Cats.

He has been involved with Everton’s first-team over pre-season but he has now been given the green light to head out the exit door.

What will this move mean for Broadhead?

A move to the Stadium of Light would give Broadhead the chance to get more game time.

His chances of ever breaking into Everton’s side in the top flight are slim but a switch to Sunderland in League One will be a good opportunity for him to get more experience under his belt.

The former Wales youth international has played in the third tier before during a loan spell at Burton Albion in the 2019/20 season.

He made 22 appearances for the Brewers in all competitions and chipped in with three goals.



Where will he fit in?



Broadhead would give Sunderland more competition and depth in attacking areas.

Lee Johnson’s side have been in need of more options at the top of the pitch following Charlie Wyke’s departure and Jordan Jones heading back to Rangers at the end of last season.

Broadhead would also inject more pace into the Black Cats’ side and something different to what they already have.

Career to date

He spent time on the books at Bangor City and Wrexham as a youngster before moving to Everton.

The Toffees have played him twice for their senior side but another loan move away to Sunderland could be beneficial to his development.