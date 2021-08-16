QPR claimed their first Championship win of the season with a commanding 3-0 victory at Hull City on Saturday, with another action-packed week ahead for Mark Warburton’s side.

Goals from Rob Dickie, Lyndon Dykes and Chris Willock gave the R’s an impressive three points on the Humber over the weekend.

It’s their first win of the Championship season after an opening day draw v Millwall and Warburton’s now side now face both Middlesbrough and Barnsley this week – here we look at the week ahead for QPR:

Kargbo on the go?

QPR youngster Hamzad Kargbo has been training with Phil Brown’s Southend United side recently.

He’s been linked with a free transfer to the National League outfit but a fresh report from Echo Sport claims that Southend want Kargbo on a month-to-month loan deal from QPR.

With just two weeks left of the transfer window we could see a decision made on this front in the coming week or so.

Amos back

Midfielder Luke Amos could return to action for the development side this week. The midfielder has endured some tough injury battles in his short career-to-date, having missed the vast majority of last season.

He was really expected to kick on the R’s last time round but suffered an ACL injury early on – his potential return to action this week would be great for fans to see and in time, he could be back in the first-team and fulfilling the potential we know he has.

Boro test

QPR travel to Middlesbrough on Wednesday night. They’ll come up against an old face in Neil Warnock’s whose Boro side remain unbeaten in the Championship so far this season, having claimed all three points v Bristol City over the weekend.

Another tough trip on the road for QPR who go into the game in 2nd-place pf the Championship table, with the visit of Barnsley awaiting for the R’s in west London this weekend.