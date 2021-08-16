Celtic have been urged to recruit Derby County goalkeeper David Marshall by former player David Provan.

Celtic legend Provan says it would ‘make sense’ for Celtic to come and sign Marshall from Derby County this month. Marshall, 36, hasn’t featured the Rams yet this season and sees his contract expire next summer, with Provan reckoning that Celtic could sign him on a free.

Still Scotland’s no.1 choice goalkeeper, Wayne Rooney is preferring Kelle Roos over the former Celtic man Marshall in the Derby County goal so far this season – Marshall, born in Glasgow, started his career with Celtic and made 50 appearances for the club before leaving in 2007.

Speaking on Glasgow radio station Go Radio (via Derbyshire Live) recently, Provan had this to say on Marshall:

“Would it not make sense for Celtic to go and get David Marshall? And get him for nothing, probably, and have him and Joe fighting for the gloves?

“[Vasilios] Barkas is going, isn’t he? The sooner the better. Not just for Celtic, but for Barkas, as well. And, hopefully, his agent is working on a deal for him now to move him on.

“And that would leave room, and I think Marshall would make sense.”

Marshal is certainly an experienced player having previously played for the likes of Cardiff City, Hull City and Wigan Athletic in between his stints at Celtic and Derby County, with 47 caps for Scotland too.

But it remains to be seen whether Derby will let him leave this month. Roos has come under fire in his opening tow Championship starts and Rooney could revert back to Marshall sooner rather than later.

On the other hand, the cash-stricken club could take the opportunity to offload some wages off their books and allow Marshall to leave, though whether it’d be on a free transfer or not it another question.

It’d be a fitting finale for Marshall to finish up at Celtic though, with Derby looking as though they’re in for a long season in the Championship.