Sheffield United goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale could hand in a transfer request to force through his move to Arsenal, reports Daily Mirror (15.08.21, pg. 73).

Ramsdale, 23, looks set to be staying at Sheffield United for the upcoming Championship season.

Arsenal have been heavily linked with the England stopper with the Gunners having seen two bids rejected before apparently pulling their interest, and turning to other targets.

That was only last week. But now, a report in Daily Mirror’s print edition over the weekend has suggested that Ramsdale could hand in a transfer request to force through a move to the Emirates this month.

Poorly handled by Blades?

Sheffield United have valued Ramsdale at upwards of £30million. The last reported Arsenal bid for Ramsdale came up to about £25million including add-ons, for a goalkeeper that the Blades paid £18million for this time last summer.

But Slavisa Jokanovic and the Blades hierarchy have held firm on their stance that they won’t be selling their top stars this summer. After a slow start to the Championship season though, United look as though they could take some time to get going in the league.

Ramsdale then could find himself stuck with an under-performing Championship side and so the reports of his supposed transfer request make sense, and shines poorly on the club.

Backed into a corner

Should Ramsdale’s request be true then it backs United into a corner. The club must make a decision now – accept the request and hope that Arsenal will come back with an offer, or reject it and either play a player who wants to leave the club, or leave an England international on the bench in the Championship.

Jokanovic has had a difficult start to life at Bramall Lane and this certainly doesn’t help. It’s understandable from Ramsdale’s point of view though and he can only hope that Arsenal and Sheffield United can reach an agreement for his sake.