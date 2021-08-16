Fulham manager Marco Silva insists he is keen on keeping Franck-Andre Zambo Anguissa at Craven Cottage this summer, despite interest from Arsenal, Aston Villa and from abroad.

Anguissa, 25, made his first Championship appearance for Fulham over the weekend. The former Marseille man who cost Fulham £30million back in 2018 has only ever featured in the Premier League for his club but played the last 14 minutes of the 5-1 win at Huddersfield Town on Saturday, after being left out of the Boro draw on the opening day.

Silva didn’t want Anguissa involved amid growing transfer links to the likes of Arsenal and Aston Villa, with Roma and Valencia having also been linked (Il Messaggero via Football News Italy) this month and Everton too.

But speaking to Birmingham Live, Silva has now insisted that he wants the midfielder to stay at Fulham and help them in their bid for another immediate return to the top flight. Silva said:

“It’s something we will keep inside our football club. With Frank and all the others, I want them 100 per cent involved.

“I want all of them with a desire to work and win football matches in this shirt. All the other things are for us to talk about inside our club.”

Price tag?

Fulham are understood to want to recoup the bulk of that record £30million fee should they sell Anguissa this summer.

Previous reports have claimed that the club have a £25million price tag, but this was before Silva said he wants to keep the midfielder at the club.

To sell or not to sell?

Silva finds himself is a difficult scenario with Anguissa – Fulham keep on getting promoted and then relegated at first ask and Anguissa won’t want to go around this cycle for too long. He proved himself in the Premier League last year and spending a season in the second-tier could really damage his transfer value should he not reach the heights he did in the Premier League.

With two weeks of the window left, we really could see anything happen regarding Anguissa with so many clubs having been linked with an interest.