QPR looked like a side in trouble halfway through last season. At Christmas Mark Warburton’s position at the helm looked precarious.

QPR managed to turn it around and climbed the table to finish in 9th – just three wins shy of the play-offs.

A much better start to the season this time around sees them in 2nd place on goal difference. They are one of 10 sides on 4 points.

It is early in the season, there are 44 games left to play. It is, however, late into the current transfer window and there has been some noise in the media regarding departures from Loftus Road.

One of those players being bandied around as interesting other clubs is goalkeeper Seny Dieng. Dieng has been linked to a number of clubs, most recently Sheffield United last week by The Sun’s Alan Nixon.

Who is Seny Dieng?

Dieng is a Swiss-born Senegalese international who QPR signed from German side MSV Duisberg in late August 2016.

He’s picked up experience and kudos through a number of loans taking in the likes of non-league Whitehawk FC, Stevenage and Doncaster Rovers.

Since making the goalkeeping position his own at QPR, the 26-year-old ‘keeper has gone on to make 45 appearances, conceding 55 times and keeping 12 clean sheets.

QPR stance and Warburton’s comments on Dieng rumours

West London Sport’s David McIntyre writes that Mark Warburton has scoffed at rumours linking Dieng with a £6million move to Sheffield United.

Commenting directly on this situation, Warburton is quoted as saying: “No one here is going cheap. I read about a price tag on Seny. Ludicrous.”

As well as his personal dismissal, Warburton’s further comments also underline QPR’s stance regarding any Dieng interest from other clubs.

Expressing this, Warburton adds:

“The fans need not worry. The owners will put the right price on the players. Every player in the world has got a value. If anyone leaves QPR it will be on the owners’ terms.”

Thoughts?

Mark Warburton is spot on here – all players do have their price. He is also reassuringly right that it will be QPR and not the media who set that price.

Seny Dieng is showing just how capable a goalkeeper he is at Loftus Road. That is why the Rs won’t let him go on the cheap.

QPR’s stance is refreshing and, through Warburton’s words, has them in the driving seat.

They are right to want to hang on him, good goalkeepers are part and parcel of good sides. QPR will need that reliability between the sticks across the rest of their 2021/22 Sky Bet Championship campaign.