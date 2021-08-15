Blackburn Rovers boss Tony Mowbray has moved to heap praise on Tyrhys Dolan following their 1-1 draw with Millwall.

Blackburn Rovers played out a 1-1 draw with Millwall on Saturday afternoon as Tony Mowbray’s side embarked on life without Adam Armstrong.

Rovers operated with a front three of Ben Brereton Diaz, Sam Gallagher and Tyrhys Dolan at The Den, with the former netting their only goal of the game.

Following the game, Mowbray moved to heap praise on his attackers for their efforts during Saturday’s clash.

Speaking to the club’s official website, Mowbray said Brereton Diaz and Gallagher will be a handful for Championship defences this season, but added that the efforts of Tyrhys Dolan in his 45-minute outing can not be ignored.

Here’s what he had to say on the matter:

“I should mention Tyrhys Dolan too, because he worked his socks off in the first half.

“He never stopped running and closing people down, and it’s amazing how that helps the rest of the team when you’re pressurising the defenders of the opposition.”

With Dolan being picked out for praise by Mowbray, it will be interesting to see if the young attacker can kick on and nail down a starting role with Blackburn this season.

A promising debut season

Dolan put in some promising performances in his first season of senior football, acclimatising to senior Championship football well after joining Blackburn Rovers from Preston North End.

He managed four goals and four assists in 42 outings for Mowbray’s side.

Starting 11 shot

With Harvey Elliott back with Liverpool and Adam Armstrong leaving for Southampton, Dolan will have the chance to make a starting role in Mowbray’s front three his own.

Having started both Championship games so far, it will be interesting to see if he can make the most of the opportunity.