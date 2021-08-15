Sheffield United didn’t put up much of a fight when relegated from the Premier League last season. They came down with games to spare.

Sheffield United fans now have to face up to a season in the Championship and will be expecting an instant return to the top tier under Slavisa Jokanovic.

The Blades are two games into their 46-game campaign and have so far lost 1-0 at home to Birmingham City and drawn 0-0 at Swansea.

There have been no arrivals so far at Bramall Lane and there are just 16 days left of the current transfer window.

No one in but feelers have been out

Whilst there haven’t been any arrivals for Sheffield United, that doesn’t mean that the Blades are not active in the transfer market.

They will have their feelers out for players to complement the squad that they already have at their disposal.

However, Alan Nixon’s comment (below) in reply to a question from a Sheffield United fan question on Twitter tells of one that got away:

Agreed … only one I heard who went wide was Kirk … and you didn’t even bid 500k 😳😳 https://t.co/qq4p3IdNUO — Alan Nixon (@reluctantnicko) August 15, 2021

Lowball bid sees Blades cut from Kirk pursuit

As Nixon indicates (above), Sheffield United lost out in the chase for Charlie Kirk who ended up signing for League One side Charlton Athletic from Crewe Alexandra.

Nixon’s quoted retweet indicates more than clearly why the Addicks were able to snap up Kirk ahead of the Blades. It was a case of United’s lowball offer of less than £500,000.

That offer must have been dismissed as Kirk signed for the Addicks on a four-year deal.

Thoughts?

Sheffield United don’t seem to be having too much luck in the transfer market at the moment.

They seem to be asking too much for players wanting to move on from Bramall Lane and not bidding enough to get players to come to them.

It is a long-haul of a season in the Championship. 46 games will test the best of squads and Slavisa Jokanovic will know this from his previous experience at this level.

If they want to bring players in, the Blades may want to look at revising the offers that they make.