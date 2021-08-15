Nottingham Forest have lodged a £1.5m bid for Reading centre-back Tom Holmes, it has been claimed.

Nottingham Forest were linked with Reading’s Tom Holmes earlier this month, with the 21-year-old emerging as a potential target for Chris Hughton’s side.

The centre-back has made a good impression under Veljko Paunovic since breaking into the Royals’ first-team.

Now, it has emerged that Forest have made their move to try and bring Holmes to the City Ground.

According to Football Insider, Nottingham Forest have lodged a seven-figure bid for the Reading man. It is said that the bid is £1.5m as Hughton looks to tempt him away from their Championship rivals.

There are question marks surrounding Holmes’ situation with Reading as he enters the final year of his contract with the club.

It will be interesting to see how the situation pans out, with Forest looking to swoop in for a deal.

What would Holmes bring to Forest?

Holmes, who can operate at centre-back and right-back, is comfortable on the ball and strong in the air. He possesses a strong passing ability, often looking to pick out a teammate rather than send hopeful punts up the pitch.

The youngster has also displayed his leadership qualities, donning the armband for Reading’s EFL Cup clash with Swansea City.

Forest’s current centre-back options

As it stands, Hughton has Joe Worrall, Loic Mbe Soh, Tobias Figueiredo and Scott McKenna available at centre-back, but both Worrall and Mbe Soh are currently sidelined through injury.

Bringing in Holmes as another option would be a wise move for Forest to ensure they aren’t left short if more injuries hit their defensive ranks.