Fulham are eyeing up a potential move for Sporting CP midfielder Bruno Paz, according to reports in Portugal.

Fulham boss Marco Silva is still in the market for more additions as he looks to shape his squad at Craven Cottage.

Attacking midfielder Harry Wilson and goalkeeper Paulo Gazzaniga have both linked up with Silva’s side as they look to bounce back to the Premier League at the first time of asking.

Now, it has been claimed by Portuguese news outlet Record that midfielder Bruno Paz has emerged on their radar.

It is said that Fulham could make a move for Paz in the early stages of the week, with Sporting CP willing to let him depart.

Since making his way through the Portuguese side’s youth ranks, the 23-year-old has been unable to make his way into the senior plans and could depart this summer.

Details of the deal

It is said that Sporting are open to the possibility of letting Paz leave for nothing, but conditions are included in the potential deal.

The club are said to be hoping for a €2.5m buy-back clause in any deal, as well as a sell-on clause.

Who is Bruno Paz?

Paz is a former Portugal youth international, usually operating as a defensive midfielder.

However, he has featured in a range of positions over the course of his career. He has been deployed at right-back and on the right-hand side of midfield previously, as well as at centre-back.