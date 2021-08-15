Round Two of the 2021/22 Championship season was another one packed full of goals, action and fans.

Peterborough United welcomed Derby County in yesterday’s early kick off, with all 24 Championship teams in action yesterday.

The Rams took a second half lead but Posh staged an injury time comeback to win the game 2-1.

In the 3pm fixtures there were impressive away wins for Cardiff City at Blackpool, QPR at Hull City, 10-man Bournemouth v Nottingham Forest at a packed out City Ground and Fulham at Huddersfield Town, with Marco Silva’s side thumping the Terriers 5-1.

Meanwhile, Middlesbrough beat Bristol City 2-1 at the Riverside, Reading beat Preston by the same scoreline and West Brom overcame Luton Town 3-2 to give Valerien Ismael his first win in charge of the Baggies.

Birmingham City held Stoke City to a goalless draw, with Swansea City and Sheffield United another goalless event in the day’s evening fixture.

Plenty of goals and plenty of impressive performances across the board – here’s The72’s Championship Team of the Week for Round Two: