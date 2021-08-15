Middlesbrough’s approach for Billericay Town ace Toyosi Olusanya has been confirmed by the non-league club’s manager, Kevin Watson.

Earlier this week, it emerged that Middlesbrough were poised to recruit Billericay Town star Toyosi Olusanya.

The 23-year-old winger has enjoyed a successful pre-season with the National League South outfit, catching Neil Warnock’s attention.

Amid the claims of a pending move to the Riverside, clarity has been added to Olusanya’s situation by Billericay boss Kevin Watson, who has confirmed Boro have come in for the player.

As quoted by the Northern Echo, Watson has revealed that Billericay made a good contract offer to the player but after advice from elsewhere, he turned down the offer.

He added that Olusanya departs with their best wishes as looks to make an eye-catching move up the football ladder. Here’s what he had to say:

“I think we can clear that situation up.

“T has had a wonderful pre-season. Before any approach came in for him I offered him a new contract which did double his money.

“However, Middlesbrough came in with an approach and how can you stand in a lads way when a Championship club comes in for you. He goes with our best wishes. Obviously, it’s a real blow to us.”

With Boro swooping in to bring Olusanya in, it awaits to be seen if they can seal a deal.

An intriguing acquisition

Seeing a player make such a big jump up the football ladder will always pique the interest of supporters, so it will be interesting to see if Olusanya can make the transition to Championship football with Middlesbrough.

The winger has played EFL football before, playing once for AFC Wimbledon. He scored the winning goal in his only outing for the Dons, coming off the bench to net against Newport County.

What could await Olusanya?

Middlesbrough’s plans for the player remain unknown, so it awaits to be seen what Warnock has in mind.

A role in their U23s side with a view to stepping up to the senior side could be a possibility as he looks to acclimatise to life with the club.