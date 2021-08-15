Nico Jones, who was released by Oxford United earlier this summer, has completed a move to Brentford.

Oxford United opted against renewing defender Nico Jones’ contract earlier this summer, opening the door for him to depart on a free transfer.

Since then, the 19-year-old has been on the hunt for a new club, with his departure from Oxford leaving him free to find a new team as a free agent.

Now, it has been confirmed that he has found a new club, sealing a move to Premier League new boys Brentford.

As confirmed on the Bees’ official club website, Jones has made a jump up the divisions to join the Premier League side on a two-year deal.

The option for a further 12 months is also included in his contract.

Jones will link up with Brentford’s B Team, currently managed by Neil MacFarlane. There, he will be looking to continue his development and look to impress and break into Thomas Frank’s senior side.

Jones’ time with Oxford

Much of the young defender’s time with the U’s was spent in their youth set-up, but he did appear in Karl Robinson’s first-team at times.

The former Fulham youngster played eight times for the club’s senior side, chipping in with one assist. Jones also spent a short stint out on loan to pick up senior experience with Havant and Waterlooville during the 2020/21 campaign.